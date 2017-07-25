New Haven mayor to introduce preparedness guide for immigrant families

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Mayor Toni Harp will introduce a “preparedness guide” for immigrant families.

Harp will be joined by the city’s Community Services Administrator, Martha Okafor, immigration advocates, and community activists for the introduction of a New Haven-specific ‘Family Immigration Emergency Preparedness Guide.’

The booklet is meant to help city residents adopt family preparedness planes and will give those families information and tools they might need, like practical, legal and emergency referrals.

This initiative comes as a Norwalk mother continues to seek sanctuary in a New Haven church to avoid being deported.

The booklet will be distributed city wide. Harp will make the announcement at City Hall.