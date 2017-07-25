New Haven officer taken to the hospital after State Street crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police officer was taken to the hospital after the cruiser she was in was struck by a motorist Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., a driver was heading from Court Street into the intersection of State Street when they struck a New Haven police cruiser. It is unclear if the cruiser was stationary in a nearby construction zone, or was also moving through the intersection at the time of the crash.

The front end of the motorist’s car collided with the right side of the police cruiser. New Haven police tell News 8 that there was an officer in the cruiser. She was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for a routine evaluation. The other motorist was not injured.

New Haven police are conducting their investigation to determine what may have caused the crash.