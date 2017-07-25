North Franklin man sentenced for tax fraud

NORTH FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Franklin man will spend time behind bars after falsely reporting his taxable income and stealing from his family’s trust.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Joseph Sudik, 62, operated a dentistry practice and served as the trustee of the Walter S. Sudik Trust, a trust his uncle created. Sudik took more than $248,000 from the trust without authorization and was paid $35,500 by the trust as reimbursement for closing his dental office to act as trustee.

On his 2010 and 2011 federal tax returns, Sudik failed to report a total of $284,167 in income and failed to pay $63,229 in income taxes.

On May 10, 2016, Sudik pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return.

Sudik was ordered to pay $63,229, plus interest and penalties, to the Internal Revenue Service, and a total of $65,317 to three of the four beneficiaries of the trust.

Sudik was sentenced Monday to three months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release.

