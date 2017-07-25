Norwalk man charged with sex assault, threatening

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwalk police arrested a man Tuesday on sexual assault charges and for threatening the victim’s family.

Police say officers had responded to a suspicious person complaint on Washington Street when they located 40-year-old Carlos Olivera, of Norwalk. Officers held an active arrest warrant for Olivera stemming from a sexual assault investigation that began on July 20th and was conducted by the Special Victim’s Unit.

Police say Olivera had sexual contact with a victim who was known to him and during the assault threatened to kill the victim’s family members if they told anyone.

Olivera was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful restraint, and threatening. He was held on $50,000 bond and will appear in court August 2nd.