Norwich police investigate two fires they say were set in about two weeks

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police don’t know if Monday morning’s fire in the Greenville section of Norwich and a fire in Taftville on Monday July 3rd are related, but they do believe they were both set. Two incendiary fires in about two weeks.

“They’re both different types of structures so that kind of doesn’t really fit,” said Norwich Police Sgt. Peter Camp. “Nonetheless when you have two arson fires within a two or three week period we would be remiss if we didn’t consider the possibility that the two could be connected.”

Firefighters were sent to 7 Third Street at 5:35 Monday morning. Eight people were able to escape the smoke and flames which were discovered in the rear of the first floor living room of one of the apartments in the duplex. They were woken up by smoke detectors.

The back door remains boarded up. Police are not sure if it was left unlocked the morning of the fire which was started both on the outside and the inside of the house. “Not that we can determine right now,” said Sgt. Camp. “We believe it was locked at the time and it was forced open.”

The Norwich Police Department Fire Investigation team has taken over that investigation along with the fire July 3rd at 3-7 South Second Avenue. A $2,500 reward has been issued for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for that fire which struck the commercial brick building which has two occupied apartments. All residents were able to get out safely.

Luis Pabon owns the dance studio across the street. He says it’s the second fire he’s seen there and says it’s scary to think someone might be setting buildings on fire. “Oh yes it is yeah,” said Pabon.

Police will now scour surveillance video which has helped capture arsonists in the past. They say they’re lucky everyone made it out alive especially since the fires were set so early in the morning.

“That’s what makes us work so hard for this is not only the people that live in the houses but the first responders that are endangering their lives to help others,” said Sgt. Camp.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Officer Scott Dupointe or Officer First Class Robert Smith at 860-886-5561 ext. 6. The Norwich Police Department Anonymous Tip Line is at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.