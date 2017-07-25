PD: Milford man assaults officers after denied marijuana

By Published:
-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Milford man was arrested for assaulting police officers after he was told not to smoke marijuana during an investigation Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a home on Bertrose Avenue to the complaint of a possible domestic violence incident. While officers were on scene, 30-year-old John Michaud allegedly told them that since it was his home, he was going to smoke marijuana because he has a medical marijuana card.

When officers told him he needed to wait until the investigation was over, Michaud allegedly became irate and began fighting with the officers. Michaud is accused of punching and kicking several officers as well as grabbing the genitals of a male officer. Two officers suffered minor injures and damage to their personal property during the assault.

Michaud was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with arrest, breach of peace and criminal mischief. He was held on $10,000 bond and will appear in court on August 22nd.

