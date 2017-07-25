Police investigate after 2 fires deemed arson

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for information after two fires in Connecticut were deemed arsons.

The Norwich Police Department says first responders were dispatched to a fire at an apartment building Monday morning. No injuries were reported, but an eight-member family has been displaced.

Police say firefighters responded to another blaze at an apartment building in Norwich July 3. No injuries were reported, but an unspecified number of people were displaced.

The Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire in both cases to be arson.

Firefighters say the fires are not connected.

