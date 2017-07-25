Police investigate suspicious fires in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several overnight fires in West Hartford have residents in the city concerned.
West Hartford Police are investigating a series of fires that appear to have been intentionally set overnight Monday and into Tuesday.
Police say four of the five total fires took place on Park Street. Items being burned ranged from a garbage bag to an American flag.
A fifth fire involving a garbage can on New Britain Avenue is also believed to be connected to the incidents.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-570-8883.