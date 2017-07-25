Police investigate suspicious fires in West Hartford

By Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several overnight fires in West Hartford have residents in the city concerned.

West Hartford Police are investigating a series of fires that appear to have been intentionally set overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

Related Content: Police investigate after 2 fires deemed arson

Police say four of the five total fires took place on Park Street. Items being burned ranged from a garbage bag to an American flag.

A fifth fire involving a garbage can on New Britain Avenue is also believed to be connected to the incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-570-8883.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s