Police, US Marshals on scene at New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a police presence, including U.S. Marshals, at a New Haven home Tuesday morning.

News 8 is on the scene of 39 Lilac Street where there are several New Haven police officers as well as U.S. Marshals. They are there executing a search warrant although it’s unclear what they are looking for.

New Haven Police and US Marshals executing a search warrant at this home. It may be connected to shooting of 14 year old 1 block away. pic.twitter.com/CcWqaqYxJk — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) July 25, 2017

The investigation is going on just one block from where a 14-year-old boy was shot and kill last week. There is no word on if they investigation is connected to shooting.

Police have not released any details. News 8 is on the scene gathering information. Check back for more updates.