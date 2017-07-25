Police, US Marshals on scene at New Haven home

By Published:
(WTNH/ Kent Pierce)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a police presence, including U.S. Marshals, at a New Haven home Tuesday morning.

News 8 is on the scene of 39 Lilac Street where there are several New Haven police officers as well as U.S. Marshals. They are there executing a search warrant although it’s unclear what they are looking for.

The investigation is going on just one block from where a 14-year-old boy was shot and kill last week. There is no word on if they investigation is connected to shooting.

Police have not released any details. News 8 is on the scene gathering information. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s