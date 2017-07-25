Sale of Aaron Hernandez’s home falls through

By Published:
AP Photo

(AP) — Aaron Hernandez‘s home is back on the market after an agreement to sell it for $1.3 million fell through, a lawyer for the former NFL star’s fiancee told a judge on Monday.

George Leontire also told a Bristol Probate and Family Court judge that investigators have discovered additional Hernandez assets, including a 401(k) plan valued at approximately $167,000 and another account totaling $50,000, according to the Boston Herald ( http://bit.ly/2tFPYMp ). No beneficiary for either was named.

Related Content: Aaron Hernandez estate owes Massachusetts town thousands in taxes

The revelations came in a court hearing regarding the wrongful death lawsuit brought against the estate of the former New England Patriots tight end by the mother of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was convicted of killing Lloyd and sentenced to life in prison. Because the case was under appeal when Hernandez hanged himself in his cell in April, the trial judge vacated the conviction.

The estate has also been sued by the families of two men Hernandez was acquitted of killing just days before his death.

Hernandez bought the 7,100-square-foot home in North Attleborough in 2012 for $1.3 million. Proceeds from any sale could be used to pay damages in the lawsuits.

Related Content: Dr. Phil speaks with Aaron Hernandez’s fiance

In another development, Leontire filed an emergency motion with the court to extend the appointment of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, as the estate’s special personal representative.

Marlee Cowan, an attorney for Lloyd’s estate, urged the appointment of an independent special personal representative, arguing that because Jenkins Hernandez’s daughter is the estate’s primary beneficiary there is a conflict of interest.

The judge took both requests under advisement.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s