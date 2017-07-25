Search for missing mom and baby

Related Coverage Silver Alert issued for missing woman and infant

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) –Meriden police need your help.

“What we’re asking for right now is the public’s help in locating Ashley and Esperanza,” said Sgt. Christopher Fry, with the Meriden PD.

They issued a Silver Alert for 23 year-old Ashley Correra-Graham and her baby, Esperanza Lopez, who is just 9 days old. They’re concerned about the welfare of a child so young.

“There’s certainly enough concern that we’ve taken this issue seriously enough to issue a Silver Alert, which is simply an attempt to locate and evaluate the well-being of the child,” said Sgt. Fry.

DCF contacted Meriden police yesterday. That’s when the search began. Police would not comment as to when Correra-Graham was last seen and where. They say they do believe she and the baby are still in the area.

News 8 called DCF (Dept. of Children and Families), but a spokesman says it cannot comment on specific cases because of privacy laws, unless a there’s some type of tragedy involved.

Police say the missing mother also goes by the name Ashley Rivera. A woman under that name posted on Facebook that she is the missing mother and texted a note to News 8 that read:

It’s a Silver Alert they put out saying me and my baby are missing cuz (sic) DCF — they are trying to take my baby without a court order and they took my 4 other babies and accused me of stuff I didn’t do…”

News8 told Meriden Police about our conversation online. And News 8 contacted DCF. A DCF spokesman in Hartford gave us this written statement responding to the woman’s claims:

“Many checks and balances take place when the Department makes an assessment that a child must be removed due to immediate danger to the child’s safety. The authority to remove a child stems from an independent order from a juvenile court judge. All the parties are represented in court by counsel, and the Attorney General’s Office, which represents the Department in court, will not bring an action unless sufficient evidence exists to warrant the court order. The Department works hard to prevent placing children in foster care, but there are circumstances that require it to protect a child and keep him or her safe.”

Because DCF cannot comment on specific cases, they would not say if they believe the baby is in danger with her mother or if they were going to take her away.

The woman who claims to be Ashley online said that she and the baby are okay. No comment from police as to when Ashley was last seen and where, but they do believe she and the baby are still in the Meriden area. They have this message for her.

“She’s not really in any kind of trouble,” Sgt. Fry said. “We really just want to assure the safety of Esparanza. And as much as you may’ve conveyed through third parties, really the best way is to cooperate with us.”

In our chat online with the woman claiming to be Ashley, News 8 urged her to contact police. She said she already did — just to let them know they’re okay.

If you think you see Ashley Correra-Graham (aka Ashley Rivera) and Esparanza Lopez, call 911 immediately.