Senate to vote on health care bill amid confusion

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– A Senate showdown Tuesday in Washington. President Trump making it clear telling senators to do their job and vote to repeal Obamacare.

That’s because if republicans called a straight up and down vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act right now, they would lose. That’s because several republican senators are against the idea of stripping health insurance from 22 million people. The question now is, what can they pass, or what bill will they even be voting?

Related: GOP health bill still a mystery before planned vote

We know two things for sure about today, and one of them is that there is a lot of confusion surrounding what will happen. Senate majority leader Mitch MCConnell seemed to indicate he wanted a procedural vote on an older repeal bill. However, more than half a dozen GOP senators have said they would block debate on different versions of the health-care bill, and it’s very much up in the air exactly how many would vote no or what Senators would even be voting on.

Senate votes today on health care…or does it? No one seems sure what will happen, or what senators will even be voting on. pic.twitter.com/i4BxaC0KRu — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) July 25, 2017

This is problematic for all those republicans in congress who ran on a platform of repealing and replacing Obamacare. President Donald Trump ran on that platform, too. He certainly wants a win today, and is trying to cajole republicans into voting his way. He knows he will get no help from the democrats.

“You know, after seven years of saying repeal and replace Obamacare, we have a chance to now do it. They better do it. Hopefully they’ll do it,” said Trump.

“Our focus is on health care and now on the well being of the working family,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D) Minority Leader.

That is the top democrat in the senate responding to complaints that the democrats are being obstructionists and standing in the way of health care reform.

Related: John McCain set for Senate return on Tuesday following cancer diagnosis

I mentioned there were two things we know for sure. Confusion is one, the second is that Senator John McCain will be greeted very warmly as he returns to the senate. The Arizona republican was just diagnosed with a brain tumor a few days ago, and yet he will be back on Capitol Hill Tuesday to vote.

But like his colleagues, he is not exactly sure what he will be voting on.