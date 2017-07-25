Senate votes to move forward on considering health care

(ABC News/WTNH) — The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with a debate on health care reform, even though it was not clear what measure the body would be considering.

Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska were the only two Republican senators who voted no on the motion to proceed.

Before the voting began, protesters chanted “Kill the bill” and “Shame! Shame!”

Related Content: Senate to vote on health care bill amid confusion

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who was diagnosed with brain cancer last week, returned to the Senate floor to vote in favor of moving the debate forward. His appearance was met with a standing ovation.

The GOP in the Senate has been dealt several setbacks, including not having enough votes for its original plan to repeal and replace aspects of Obamacare as well as a straight repeal, but President Trump has pushed for the body to make progress.

Senator Richard Blumenthal commented on the move, saying,”This shameful step-in effect repealing the Affordable Care Act-means life or death to millions of Americans. It mocks our great democracy.”