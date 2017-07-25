Senator Blumenthal introduces act aimed at combating toxic cabin air in airplanes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal joins two other senators in introducing a bill that seeks to protect airline passengers from toxic cabin air.

On Tuesday, Sen. Blumenthal along with Senators Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Edward Markey (D-MA) introduced the Cabin Air Safety Act.

“This legislation protects airplane passengers and crew aboard planes from the hidden menace of toxic fumes,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “The bill will further prevent horrific toxic fume events by ensuring pilots and flight attendants have the proper training and resources to respond to dangerous air quality, and by directing the FAA to investigate reports of toxic fume events.”

The Cabin Air Safety Act aims to make the cabin air on airplanes safer through multiple steps. The act outlines the steps as follows:

Training: Mandating pilot and flight attendant training regarding toxic fumes on aircraft.

Reporting: Requiring FAA to record and monitor reports of fume events through a standardized form and public database.

Investigating: Ensuring that thorough investigations occur after fume events occur.

Monitoring: Ensuring that aircraft have carbon monoxide sensors that are set to alarm based on national air quality standards.

The bill is receiving support from groups such as the Association of Flight Attendants, the Allied Pilots Association, and the National Consumers League, among others.

