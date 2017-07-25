Serious crash with injuries closes road in Suffield

Published:
--- FILE --- Suffield Police (Image: Facebook / Suffield Police)

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Multiple people were hurt after a crash involving a bus and a tractor trailer truck in Suffield Tuesday morning.

Suffield Dispatch confirms to News 8 that there was a serious accident involving a tractor trailer truck and a bus on Mountain Road. Multiple people were injured but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Mountain Road (Hwy 168) is closed in both the east and westbound lanes from North Stone /South Stone to Phelps Road

There is no word on the cause of the crash or how long the road will be closed for. The incident remains under investigation.

