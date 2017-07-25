Serious crash with injuries closes road in Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Multiple people were hurt after a crash involving a bus and a tractor trailer truck in Suffield Tuesday morning.

Suffield Dispatch confirms to News 8 that there was a serious accident involving a tractor trailer truck and a bus on Mountain Road. Multiple people were injured but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Road closed due to motor vehicle accident. Mountain Road is closed from North Stone /South Stone to Phelps Road. Please avoid area. — Suffield CT Police (@SuffieldPolice) July 25, 2017

Mountain Road (Hwy 168) is closed in both the east and westbound lanes from North Stone /South Stone to Phelps Road

Serious accident in #Suffield on Hwy 168 Both EB/WB at Warnertown Rd and Babbs Rd #traffic https://t.co/y640I1SLBg — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) July 25, 2017

There is no word on the cause of the crash or how long the road will be closed for. The incident remains under investigation.