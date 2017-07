Related Coverage Suspected heroin dealer busted in Milford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to selling heroin.

Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Parowski back in April.

That’s when police found Parowski at a motel in Milford with nearly 200 bags of heroin and more than $32,000 in cash, along with other drug paraphernalia.