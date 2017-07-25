Stretch Your Dollar: Save on back-to-school shopping

By Published:
Image: Big Stock

(WTNH)– Parents learn this early on, back-to-school shopping can be one of the most stressful and expensive times of the year.

Families plan to spend nearly $700 for supplies. So we are stretching your dollar on ways to save on your shopping list this year.

Plan to open your wallet. According to the National Retail Federation, families are more confident in the economy this year. And will likely spend more money on supplies.

This year families shopping for kids in elementary through high school will spend in total $29.5 billion. That’s an 8% increase from last year.

The overwhelming majority of people will spend money on clothes, shoes, and supplies like backpacks and notebooks. More than half surveyed say they will buy electronics this year such as computers or calculators.

Students have a say in what they are going to bring back to their classrooms. With 65 percent of parents buying what their kid wants.

But it’s not just the parents footing the bill. Teens say they are willing to contribute nearly $40 for the supplies they want.

So the secret is to plan when you buy certain items. For example, this year tax-free week starts August 20th- August 27th. This is the time to buy clothing and shoes that you need at the start of the year.

Warmer clothing for winter, if you can, wait for sales around the holidays, you’ll save a lot more money that way.

