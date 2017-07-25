Study weighs the pros and cons of going gluten-free

Related Coverage Why you may want to reconsider that gluten-free diet

(WTNH) — Is going gluten-free really good for you?

That depends on if you actually suffer from a gluten-sensitivity or Celiac Disease.

Experts say others who unnecessarily restrict whole grains that contain gluten are missing out on the benefits of those foods.

One study even showed reducing whole grains could increase your risk of heart disease.

“Many of foods that contain gluten, so, you know, wheat, barley, rye, are found in soups and whole grain breads and things do have value,” said Lindsay Malone from the Cleveland Clinic. “So they’ re contributing fiber, they are contributing vitamins and minerals and they can be healthy for you.”

Dietitians say if you want to eat healthier, it’s best to focus on eating whole. That means eating less processed foods and more things like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans,

nuts and seeds.