These Career Mistakes Could Be Preventing You from Getting a Raise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Most people dream of a bigger salary, but if you’re not seeing your paycheck grow, it could be because you’re making some big career mistakes.

Patty Ann Tublin, Psy.D., a communications expert and author of the book Money Can Buy You Happiness: Secrets Women Need to Know To Get Paid What They Are Worth, says the first big mistake people make when it comes to getting a raise is not taking that initial leap of faith.

“Chances are your boss, your superiors, they’re really busy too, and it’s not that they don’t want to give you a raise,” Dr. Patty Ann explained. “It’s that they might not realize the valuable work you’re doing. As is true for every single thing in life, if you want something you have to ask for it.

If you do ask for a raise, don’t just jump in feet first.

“Another mistake people make is that they don’t schedule a meeting to talk to their boss about a raise,” Dr. Patty Ann said. “They will just go in and ask for it or they’ll ad lib, see them in the hallway.”

When you schedule the meeting, instead of flat out saying you want to discuss your salary, Dr. Patty Ann recommends asking to talk about your career trajectory.

“You don’t want to do a bait and switch, and be disingenuous, but part of your career trajectory, and your path, is increasing your compensation as you increase your roles and responsibilities,” she explained.

Another big mistake that’s preventing you from getting a raise is only doing what’s expected of you at work.

“They do exactly what they were hired to do, and they take absolutely no initiative,” Dr. Patty Ann said. “So what does that show? It shows lack of ambition. They definitely won’t see you as the go-to person, and being perceived as the go-to person in the work place absolutely sets you up to have a successful salary negotiation.”

And if you’re not learning new skills, don’t be surprised when you’re passed up for a promotion.

“Why? Because you have just made yourself irrelevant,” Dr. Patty Ann explained. “It is critical that you educate yourself. Stay abreast, if not ahead of the curve. This way you will be very valuable to your company.”

What’s the biggest deal breaker when it comes to getting a raise?

“They gossip about people, they engage in gossip, they initiate gossip,” Dr. Patty Ann said. “That is viewed as incredibly unprofessional. You can be friendly with the people at work, but these are not your friends that you’ve had your whole life that you’re going to go out with and party with. So behave appropriately with your colleagues.”

One last mistake that could be preventing you from getting a raise is requesting one because you “want” or “need” it to make a purchase. Dr. Patty Ann says businesses care more about your “value” to the company.

To learn more about Dr. Patty Ann, visit DrPattyAnn.com.