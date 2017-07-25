Tractor trailer accident closes I-84 in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer accident closed multiple lanes on I-84 in Danbury in both directions on Tuesday night.

According to the Connecticut DOT website, a tractor trailer rolled over between exits 2 and 3.

Due to the accident, the left lane on I-84 east and the left and center lanes on I-84 westbound were closed, police tweeted.

#CTtraffic: I84 x3 Danbury EB left lane and WB left & center lane closed for TT rollover w/injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 26, 2017

DOT estimate the accident will take four hours or less to clear.

Police tweeted there was an injury in the accident, but they did not release specifics.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.