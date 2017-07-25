Tractor trailer accident closes I-84 in Danbury

By Published: Updated:

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer accident closed multiple lanes on I-84 in Danbury in both directions on Tuesday night.

According to the Connecticut DOT website, a tractor trailer rolled over between exits 2 and 3.

Due to the accident, the left lane on I-84 east and the left and center lanes on I-84 westbound were closed, police tweeted.

DOT estimate the accident will take four hours or less to clear.

Police tweeted there was an injury in the accident, but they did not release specifics.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

