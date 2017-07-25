University of New Haven recognizes former News 8 anchor

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The University of New Haven announced on Tuesday that Diane Smith, an Emmy-award winning journalist and documentary producer, has been named a distinguished lecturer.

Aside from winning an Emmy, Smith has been on the air for 25 years with WTNH, CPTV, and WTIC-Newstalk 1080. She is an anchor and senior producer for program development at CTN, hosts town hall meetings that explore topics such as Connecticut’s heroin epidemic, and is the co-author of “Obsessed: America’s Food Addiction and My Own.” Smith’s accomplishments extend to her induction into the Connecticut Journalism Hall of Fame and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, and honorable mention by The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame.

Now, Diane Smith has been named a distinguished lecturer at the University of New Haven in the Communication, Film, and Media Studies Department, where she will be designing and teaching a communication program.

“The course will not cover communication theory and abstract concepts,” Lourdes Alvarez, dean of the University’s College of Arts and Sciences, said. “This is communication 2.0 – real communication for the real world taught by real communicators. The skills students will learn will focus on presentations, reports on their own work and interactive learning.”

The course will be mandatory for all first year students and will approach communication skills from a very practical standpoint. Students will learn about the oral and written skills needed to succeed in the workplace, and expectations for communication in post-graduate life.

“The ability to communicate is the most fundamental skill needed to survive and thrive in our society,” Smith said. “It is essential to expressing joy and sorrow, to voicing thoughts and ideas, imparting knowledge, advocating, persuading, participating in our democracy and connecting with the larger community around us. Communicating strategically and effectively is the foundation of success in life, business, the arts, politics, civil discourse and personal relationships.”

Alvarez and Smith share that many employers complain that new recruits shy away from presenting or writing material, and that this course will help prepare students to enter the working world with strong communication skills.