2 people from New London facing charges after being found with K2

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New London residents are facing charges after they were found with synthetic marijuana on Wednesday.

At approximately 4:14 p.m., New London Police Department narcotics officers conducted a search and seizure warrant on an apartment on Home Street in New London looking for K2.

During the execution of the search and seizure warrant, officers found and seized an unspecified amount of the substance.

As a result, 48-year-old Tony Hicks and 36-year-old Jessica Gomer were arrested. Both of them are facing possession of a hallucinogenic charges, according to police. Officers say Gomer is also facing a tampering with evidence charge.

Anyone with any information about K2 or any other drug or narcotic activity is asked to call the New London Police Department’s narcotic hotline at (860) 447-9107.