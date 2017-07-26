8 Minute Meals: Red gazpacho soup bar with grilled shrimp salad

(WTNH)- Chef Jamie Sydney appeared on Good Morning Connecticut at Nine to make gazpacho and a grilled shrimp salad. Here is the recipe:

Red Gazpacho Soup Bar with Grilled Smoked Paprika Shrimp Salad

Serves 4

1 16oz Can of Whole Peeled Tomatoes or 5 Cups Fresh Tomatoes

1 English Hothouse cucumber or 2 smaller regular cucumbers, peeled

1 Red or Yellow Pepper

1.5 Teaspoons Sherry Vinegar

1 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Sea Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper

¾ Cup Cold Water, if needed

Suggested Fixings for Toppings Bar:

1/3 English Hothouse cucumber, peeled, diced

1 Red or Yellow Pepper, diced

1 Small Sized Red Onion, peeled, diced

1 Jalapeno, diced, seeds removed

Cornbread croutons or regular croutons

Shrimp Salad:

20 Shrimp, peeled, de-veined

1 Teaspoon Smoked Paprika

2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

4 Rosemary Sprigs

Kosher Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper

4 Handfuls of Arugula

1 Can of Chickpeas

1/2 Lemon, juice only

1-2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

Gazpacho:

Place the cucumber, tomato, and pepper in the cuisinart. Pulse a few times and then puree it until it is smooth. The soup can be thinned out with water as it will probaby be a little too thick. Add the water, sherry, olive oil, salt and pepper. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper for seasoning.

Chill the gazpacho for in the fridge before serving if you have time. If it is not cold enough before serving ice cubes can be added. Ladle the gazpacho into the bowls. Present the diced veggies in the bowls so the guests can serve themselves.

Gazpacho Fixings:

Place all of the fixings in separate bowls after they have been diced and cubed. Serve alongside the gazpacho.

Shrimp Salad:

Before grilling remove the shrimp from the marinade and season them with salt and pepper. Grill the shrimp for 1 ½ -2 minutes per side. Place the shrimp on a plate.

Put the arugula and chickpeas on a platter. Place the shrimp on the greens and drizzle the olive oil and lemon juice on the shrimp and greens. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the Gazpacho on the side.