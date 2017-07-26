American Airlines workers protest over pay, outsourcing

By Published:

(AP) — Several hundred workers who maintain American Airlines planes are demonstrating for higher pay and an end to outsourcing at the world’s biggest airline.

The rally Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was organized by the Transport Workers Union, which is pushing American for a new contract before the current one comes up for replacement next year.

Union members say the company is increasingly raising profits by moving jobs overseas, where labor costs are lower. American has announced plans to build a $100 million maintenance facility in Brazil.

American Airlines Group Inc. did not immediately comment on the protest.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s