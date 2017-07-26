Branford boat launch to reopen following renovation

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular state boat launch will be reopening for use to boaters.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the launch located at 38 Goodsell Point Road in Branford will reopen for boating use on Saturday.

The launch has been closed this season while it has undergone a major renovation.

For more information on locations to launch a boat, you can visit the DEEP Boating Division’s website here.

