Bridgeport settles lawsuits alleging police misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport has settled two separate lawsuits alleging misconduct by members of its police force.

The Connecticut Post reports the city paid an undisclosed sum to 31-year-old Anibal Diaz, who alleged police used excessive force during a 2013 arrest.

Diaz claimed he was beaten and shocked with a stun gun while sitting on a porch drinking beer with his cousin. A jury had awarded Diaz $323,000. But City Attorney Christopher Meyer says the city settled the case instead of filing an appeal.

Bridgeport also has paid $16,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a state juvenile detention officer. Woodrow Vereen alleged he was improperly stopped by police and frisked in 2015 in front of his young children.

The Post obtained terms of that settlement through a Freedom of Information Request.

