MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers at a salon in Milford received a scare and a haircut on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a car crashed through the wall of Styles Salon located at 940 Boston Post Road.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unknown what caused the car to crash into the building.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.