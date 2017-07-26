Caregiver accused of larceny still employed by town

By Published:

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — An employee of a small Connecticut town who’s charged with stealing more than $75,000 from a woman she was caring for is headed to trial.

The Republican-American reports that Tara Yard’s bid for accelerated rehabilitation on a charge of first-degree larceny was denied at a court hearing last month.

Yard, who’s free on $50,000 bond, remains employed as Norfolk‘s assistant town clerk. First Selectman Susan Dyer says the town won’t consider making any changes to Yard’s employment status until the case is resolved.

Yard is accused of padding her paycheck, writing herself checks from the woman’s account and moving money from the estate to her personal account.

Her attorney has declined comment. She’s due back in court in September.

