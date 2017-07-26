Changes to local health centers now serving Greater New Haven

Related Coverage Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital ranked nationally

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A grand reopening was held on Wednesday for a health center providing care to the greater New Haven community.

The Cornell Scott Hill Health Center has recently remodeled both its women’s health and pediatrics departments.

Also happening Wednesday was a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate Lion’s Low Vision Center.

The center is a partnership between the eye clinic and Yale New Haven School of Medicine.