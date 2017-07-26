City leaders to speak out against gun violence in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A day after a funeral for one teenage shooting victim, and an arrest in another teen shooting case, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and other city leaders will speak out against gun violence in the Elm City.

A week and a half ago, 14-year-old Tyriek Keyes was shot on Bassett Street. He died several days later. The whole community came out for his funeral Tuesday. His death is still unsolved.

Related: New Haven anti-violence activists work to lessen gun crimes

Four days ago a 13-year-old was shot in the leg near the Lincoln Bassett Elementary School. He is expected to be okay, and Tuesday police arrested 21 year-old Charles Worthington in that shooting. They executed a warrant at his house just a couple of blocks from here. He is charged with assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, and risk of injury.

Related: Shooting suspect arrested in raid of New Haven home

The Mayor, police officials, school officials and other local leaders will be talking about gun violence later Wednesday. That event is happening at Lincoln Bassett School at 12:30 p.m. They will probably also be asking for the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of Tyriek Keyes. Tips from the community helped police make an arrest in the shooting of the 13-year-old Tuesday.