City leaders to speak out against gun violence in New Haven

By Published: Updated:
Lincoln Bassett School in the Newhallville section of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A day after a funeral for one teenage shooting victim, and an arrest in another teen shooting case, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and other city leaders will speak out against gun violence in the Elm City.

A week and a half ago, 14-year-old Tyriek Keyes was shot on Bassett Street. He died several days later. The whole community came out for his funeral Tuesday. His death is still unsolved.

Related: New Haven anti-violence activists work to lessen gun crimes

Four days ago a 13-year-old was shot in the leg near the Lincoln Bassett Elementary School. He is expected to be okay, and Tuesday police arrested 21 year-old Charles Worthington in that shooting. They executed a warrant at his house just a couple of blocks from here. He is charged with assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, and risk of injury.

Related: Shooting suspect arrested in raid of New Haven home

The Mayor, police officials, school officials and other local leaders will be talking about gun violence later Wednesday. That event is happening at Lincoln Bassett School at 12:30 p.m. They will probably also be asking for the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of Tyriek Keyes. Tips from the community helped police make an arrest in the shooting of the 13-year-old Tuesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s