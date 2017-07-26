College selection process

(WTNH)-It’s almost August and for many students its time to start thinking about applying for college. Greg Eichhorn, the associate vice president for admissions and financial aid at Quinnipiac University, talked about the process. Here’s some tips he gave during Good Morning Connecticut at Nine:

Summer: Visit campuses if you have not already. Outline and complete your essays Determine who and if possible ask your teachers and guidance counselors for your recommendations

Application: Determine a short list of 6-8 schools that you are ready to apply to early in your senior year. Have a mix of selectivity, size and location

Financial Aid: Understand what the “real costs” will be for the schools your child is looking at. Know what forms and documents will be needed for each potential school. Complete the school’s net price calculator

Senior Year: Meet with your counselor. Request your teacher recommendations. Get your applications out. Visit short list of school. Complete the aid process