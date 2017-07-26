Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro talks healthcare, session, and new book

(WTNH)- It’s a big year for Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro as she battles health care and puts out a book. Laura Hutchinson sat down with her during Good Morning Connecticut at Nine to talk about the last session, her goals for the next session and what she’s most passionate about right now that’s affecting the people of Connecticut. Her book is called “The Least Among Us: Waging the Battle for the Vulnerable.” It details her life and career and is available at all major bookstores.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.