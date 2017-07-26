Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro talks healthcare, session, and new book

(WTNH)- It’s a big year for Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro as she battles health care and puts out a book. Laura Hutchinson sat down with her during Good Morning Connecticut at Nine to talk about the last session, her goals for the next session and what she’s most passionate about right now that’s affecting the people of Connecticut. Her book is called “The Least Among Us: Waging the Battle for the Vulnerable.” It details her life and career and is available at all major bookstores.

Advertisement