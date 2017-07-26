Cruisin’ Connecticut – Wine Spectator Awards in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill. The seafood restaurant was just awarded an honor by Wine Spectator as having one of the top wine lists in the State.

I stopped by and chatted with Shell & Bones General Manager and Sommelier, Steve Bayusik:

Our goal with the wine list was to have a nice mix of esoteric wines and also the big heavy hitters… you know we have the Caymus, but we also have little, small wineries out of the south of France. And then also some of the local ones.

With over 120 wines to choose from, Bayusik presented three wines that he recommends:

  • Johnathon Edwards Pinot Gris from North Stonington, CT
  • Domain De Fontsant Rosé
  • Pecchenino Dolchetta de Dogliani Red from Northern Italy

Stop by Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill: 100 S Water St, New Haven, CT 06519

Check out the full list of Connecticut restaurants honored for their outstanding wine list by Wine Spectator.

