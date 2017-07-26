Day programs for disabled close because of budget stalemate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Many of the day programs for the disabled had to shut down Wednesday for the first of six “furlough” days forced on the nonprofit agencies that run them. This is because there’s no budget.

There was a major disruption Wednesday for many of the nearly 12,000 Connecticut residents that receive services for the intellectually and physically disabled from more than 150 different nonprofit agencies across the state.

The day program at the nonprofit known as “Harc” was able to keep their program open because some generous donors made it happen. However, the director says that won’t happen on the next five “furlough” days they’ve been forced to accept because of the Governor’s Executive Order cutting their funds.

The situation is especially acute for parents like Margaret Osiecki of Avon who brought her two sons; Matthew, 22, and Michael, 16, to the Capitol to make a plea to the legislature and the Governor. She stated, “We are here begging everyone to pass a fair and moral budget for our kids. The legislature treats us, the disability community, like a piggy bank and we have nothing left to give.”

Like Margaret, Delia Thomas of New Hartford is a parent whose disabled child is nearing 21-years-old. At this age, federal requirements for education end and services provided by the state are supposed to begin. Margaret says, “Parents are tapped out, we’re tapped out; emotionally, energetically, physically and monetarily. We just can’t keep it up.”

The people that run these nonprofit agencies say that any of the budget plans being talked about would be better than what’s going on now.

Unfortunately, the House Speaker’s target to get a budget plan on the books by the end of the month is rapidly disappearing. The State Senate is scheduled to be in session next Monday, but so far, the only budget-related matter on the agenda is a vote on the state labor unions concession deal.