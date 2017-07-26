Driver turns self in to police after hitting cruiser on Route 7

Brian Glasser (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after his vehicle collided with a State Police cruiser earlier this year.

On Jan. 23, a trooper arrived at the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the left lane of Route 7 Northbound, just north of exit 12 on the ramp. The officer parked their cruiser behind the collision and activated the cruiser’s emergency lights to help protect the ongoing investigation of the crash and tow truck operator.

Brian Glasser, 38, of Danbury remained in the left lane and collided with the rear of the trooper’s car. He later claimed to be looking for an address in his GPS at the time of the collision.

The trooper’s vehicle was pushed approximately 70 feet forward from its parked position, causing extensive damage to the car. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Glasser. He was charged with Following Too Closely, Distracted Driving, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree.

Glasser surrendered himself to police on July 26, 2017 and was released on bond. He will appear in court on Aug. 8.

(Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

