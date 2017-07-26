Governor calls Trump ban ignorant and discriminatory

Related Coverage Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy is among those condemning President Donald Trump’s plan to ban transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the military.

The Democrat calls the plan, which was announced by the Republican president Wednesday on Twitter “ignorant and profoundly troubling.”

Malloy says he believes any able person who wishes to serve in the military should have that right.

A Rand Corp. study estimated that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members on active duty and an additional 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves.