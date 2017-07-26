Hamden crews rescue injured hiker at Sleeping Giant State Park

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Rescue crews have responded to Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden for an injured hiker Wednesday afternoon.

The Hamden Fire Department tweeted that crews are on the scene at Sleeping Giant State Park for the rescue of a hiker who has been injured.

Crews are entering Sleeping Giant State Park @CTStateParks for the rescue of an injured hiker. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/JwEnrPea7x — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 26, 2017

The extent of the hikers injuries are unknown at this time. It’s also unclear how the hiker got hurt.

