HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide is being investigated in the state capital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Hartford Police and units from the Major Crimes Division are on the scene of an apparent homicide at 79 Sumner Street.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It is not known if police have any suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 860-757-4000.

