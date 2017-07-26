New Haven rabbi charged for sexual assaults

- FILE - Rabbi Daniel Greer in 2016. (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A prominent New Haven rabbi is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a former high school student.

New Haven Police were contacted in Aug. 2016 by the attorney of a man regarding alleged sexual assaults that ranged from the early to mid 2000s. The victim stated that Rabbi Daniel Greer, who was the dean of the Yeshiva of New Haven/the Gan School, sexually assaulted the man while he attended the school.

A warrant was signed by Judge Patrick J Clifford on Tuesday, leading to the rabbi’s arrest.

Greer was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor. He turned himself in to police headquarters Wednesday morning.

Rabbi Greer’s bond was court-set at $100,000.

