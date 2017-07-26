Malloy predicts no Connecticut budget deal until the fall

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH)

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he doesn’t foresee an agreement on a new two-year, state budget for Connecticut until possibly the fall.

The Democrat told reporters Wednesday it could take until September or October for state lawmakers to reach a deal on a new, two-year plan that covers a projected $5 billion deficit.

Malloy says the impasse is “more likely to be protracted than it is to be short-term.”

Related Content: State budget stalemate forced towns to set budgets and tax rates blindly

Wednesday marked the first of six furlough days affecting nonprofit social service providers, when no employment or day support programs are reimbursed by the state under an executive order Malloy is using to run state government without a budget in place.

Related Content: Day programs for disabled close because of budget stalemate

Providers of programs for people with disabilities held events across the state to highlight the negative impact of the impasse.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s