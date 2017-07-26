Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Orange on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., police in Orange were notified of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on Derby Avenue (Route 34) near the intersection of Orange Center Road (Route 152). Once officers arrived, they found the crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. Police in Orange say the motorcyclist suffered significant injuries including a life-threatening head injury. According to officers, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

First responders say they transported the motorcyclist to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. Officials say the motorcyclist is described as a 67-year-old man, but they have not released his name while his family members are notified.

A preliminary investigation shows that the operator of the SUV changed lanes and the motorcycle then crashed into the back of the SUV. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

The crash occurred during a period with moderate traffic volume and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call police. They would like your help in reconstructing the accident, if you saw it happen. The number you should call is (203) 891-2130.