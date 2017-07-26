New Haven community comes together to remember 14-year-old who was shot, killed

Serena Marshall, News 8 Reporter Published: Updated:
Tyriek Keyes (Photo courtesy of Demethra Telford)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 14-year-old Tyriek Keyes lost his life to gun violence in New Haven. He was shot and killed earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the community is coming together to remember him.

It was just one day since they buried young Tyriek Keyes and now a celebration of his life.

There was a performance by those who knew him best. His mom watched and remembered her son and his love of dance. His friends offered a performance in his honor.

After the tribute, they gathered and with prayer, released balloons in his honor.

Many of his friends even wrote their own memories on the balloons before they released them.

