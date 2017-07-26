New Haven woman arrested for using tax suppression software

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a sales tax suppression software at her Milford restaurant.

According to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS), Xiaoning Fan, 64, was arrested Wednesday for using a “zapper,” which is used to create fraudulent point-of-sale records to understate taxes actually collected.

Fan operates the Lao Sze Chuan restaurant in Milford.

She is facing charges of possession of tax suppression software, larceny in the 1st degree, and willful delivery of a false return.

It is not yet known when she was appear in court.

This arrest is the first for DRS regarding this crime.

Said DRS Commissioner Kevin B. Sullivan,

“This arrest is a big breakthrough for DRS. We have been working with other states to develop our ability to detect and prosecute “zapper” fraud. What began as a routine tax audit became a DRS arrest when our specially trained auditors successfully detected illegal use of sales suppression software from 2008 to 2016 that resulted in over $80,000 of state tax evasion plus an additional $60,000 in penalty and interest charges. At DRS, we continue to step up our game in the fight to stop tax fraud.”