New traffic pattern in downtown New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Bank Street heading through the downtown New London area is expected to look a bit different starting on Thursday.

The city is implementing a new traffic pattern on a trial basis between Tilley Street and State Street.

The city says the new traffic design is intended to ease congestion and aggressive driving, better facilitate on-street parking, increase pedestrian safety, promote development, and improve the image of the central Bank Street business district.

Bank Street which now has two travel lanes will be reduced to one to create “buffer” areas so passengers can safely exit their vehicles without disrupting traffic flow.

The changes also include a shared bicycle lane. There will still be parking on both sides of the street.

The road will be restriped starting at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night and should be completed by Thursday morning.

This is a pilot program which will last about 90 days.