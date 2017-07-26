Norwalk mom who lived in New Haven church to avoid deportation granted emergency stay

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk mom who was living inside of a New Haven church to avoid being deported was granted an emergency stay on Wednesday.

The emergency stay was granted by the immigration court in Hartford to Nury Chavarria allowing her to remain in the country while new evidence in her case is heard.

ICE has agreed not to continue removal efforts.

Chavarria will now be allowed to leave the church and return home with her children.

On Wednesday night, Governor Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Wyman released statements about Nury Chavarria being allowed to stay in the country.

Governor Malloy said, “Today, reason and compassion have prevailed. There was never a rational justification for Nury Chavarria to have been threatened with deportation and separated from her children, and I applaud this decision by ICE and the court to allow her to continue living and working in the United States with her family. Members of the community had their voices heard, and I am glad that we could work with federal and local officials and advocates to achieve this outcome. Immigrants are vital to the fabric of our nation. Rather than focusing on those living peacefully within our borders, our attention should be on those who do harm to others.”

Lt. Governor Wyman said, “I commend ICE and the federal court on this decision. For years, Ms. Chavarria has abided by the requirements set forth by immigration officials in order to stay in this country, raise her children, go to work, and support her family. I’m grateful to the many advocates and the church community that took a brave stand to protect her, to fight for her, and to call attention to a situation that, if allowed to proceed unchecked, would not have furthered our national security interests. I hope Ms. Chavarria and her family are able to move past this traumatic situation and get back to their lives.”

