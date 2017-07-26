Norwich Police investigate after shots fired

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) Norwich Police are investigating after reports of shots being fired after a party Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night, Norwich Police officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple phone calls reporting shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officers witnessed several juveniles running from the area of a residence on McKinley Avenue at Perkins Avenue.

Investigation led officers to believe that a large house party had just ended when an unknown suspect fired approximately 5 shots toward the dispersing crowd.

Officers later discovered several shell casings and bullet fragments throughout the scene but no injuries were reported and no victims were found.

One bullet hit a home on McKinley Avenue and penetrated two walls of an unoccupied bedroom.

Police are still investigating this incident and no further information is available at this time.