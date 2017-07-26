Olde Mistick Village: Sticky Situations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sticky Situations is a locally owned, small business specializing in artisan syrups, organic honey, infused honey, bee pollen, and other gourmet food products for the home and/or professional chef. Sticky Situations has been in business for 6 years and is located in Olde Mistick Village in Mystic, CT.

Sweet & Savory Bruschetta

Ingredients:

12oz of whole-milk, ricotta cheese

1 tsp herbes de provence

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tbsp sage honey

4-6 fresh figs

1 whole clementine or tangerine

1 tbsp chipotle honey

3oz dark chocolate (shaved)

Instructions:

Combine the ricotta, herbes de provence, sea salt, cracked black pepper, and sage honey and set aside.

Quarter 4-6 fresh figs, depending on their size, and set aside.

Peel and separate 1 clementine or tangerine, and set aside.

Select a rustic style bread from your local baker and slice into 4-6 pieces, horizontally. Slice each cut piece again, this time vertically, allotting a total of 8-12 pieces. Brush each piece of bread with a blend of butter and olive oil. Be sure to coat the bread evenly on both sides but not to saturate the bread, as you want the bread to toast and become crispy.

When your sauté pan or grill pan is hot, toast both sides of the bread approximately 90 seconds, until browned. Repeat for all slices of bread and set aside toasted pieces on your cutting board.

Top each slice of bread with a generous layer of your ricotta mixture, pretend as though you are frosting a cake. Add a few sections of the sliced figs and clementines to each slice. Drizzle chipotle honey atop each slice and finish with a shaving of dark chocolate.

Immediately serve and enjoy!

Be sure to visit their website http://www.stickysituationsmystic.com