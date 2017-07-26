PD: Bridgeport man arrested for assaulting Stratford officer

Karel Bynes

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Stratford on Wednesday.

Police say 40-year-old Karel Bynes was arrested after he was identified as a suspect in a possible assault. When Bynes was approached by officers, police say he began to fight and a brief struggle ensued. The officer suffered minor injuries as result of the assault.

Bynes was taken into custody where he was found to be in possession of a handgun stolen out of New Haven and marijuana with intent to sell.

Bynes was charged with Larceny, Criminal possession of a firearm, Carrying gun without a permit, Interfering with an officer, Assault on an officer, Breach of peace, Illegal Possession of < ½ OZ, and Possession with intent to sell. He was held on $200,000 bond.

