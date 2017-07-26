Rep. Steve Scalise discharged from hospital 6 weeks after shooting

Steve Scalise
FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise, critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month, has been discharged from a Washington hospital. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(ABC News) — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement today, nearly six weeks after he and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

The House majority whip “is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation,” the hospital said. “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation.”

The statement added, “He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time.”

Dr. Jack Sava, the director of trauma at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said after the shooting that Scalise had “sustained a single rifle wound that entered in the area of the left hip. It traveled directly across toward the other hip in what we call a trans pelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented and did substantial damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

“I understand he was awake on scene but by the time he was transported by helicopter to the MedStar trauma center, he was in shock,” Sava said. “When he arrived, he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death.” His condition later improved.

The shooter, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police.

