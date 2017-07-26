Residents react during news conference to stop gun violence in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mayor Toni Harp along with the New Haven police department and community leaders held a News 8 conference in Newhallville to address gun violence in the city.

Mayor Harp put out the call to the community Wednesday.

We need you to help us with our young people. We need to become that village.”

A week-and-a-half ago 14-year-old Tyriek Keyes was shot on Bassett Street. He died from his injuries. Days later, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

“Yesterday, the city laid to rest a cherished adolescent. The future prospects for this child were laid to rest. His potential will never be fulfilled. There in lies the tragedy of street violence in New Haven,” said Mayor Harp.

The news conference Wednesday was interrupted with frustrated and desperate residents voicing their concerns. One man said the violence in New Haven is nothing new.

This is a community problem. This is a life living problem that we’ve had in this community for over 50 years.”

Emotions were high.

Kermit Carolina said, “We as a community need to come together working with the Mayor. It’s not just based on just the people here. It is all of us.”

Mayor Harp added, “We we’ll do is we will pull together a meeting for people who have ideas beyond what you heard today. We will listen to them, and try to find ways to support them.”

Mayor Harp said she wants to work together with residents to find out where the gaps are. Police made an arrest in the 13-year-old’s shooting but they are still looking for the person who shot Keyes.

David Hartman with the New Haven police Department said, “Stop the silence. It is killing people.”

Detectives called on the community for help. New Haven Police Department Assistant Chief Achilles Generoso said, “We need the people in the community to call us when they see someone carrying a gun. We need the people in the community to corporate with us when they see someone shooting a gun.” Hartman added, “There is someone out there that knows who perpetrated that murder. and someone is deliberating, consciously not phoning police.”